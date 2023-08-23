Selena Gomez has finally reacted to an eerie video featuring simulated versions of her vocals. Even more strange is the fact that the simulation was singing along to a song by one of her exes.

In a video, which was posted long ago by a Turkish fan page for The Weeknd, his 2016 song “Starboy” plays. However, through artificial intelligence, it is a replicated version of Gomez’s vocals singing the song.

“House so empty, need a centerpiece / Twenty racks a table, cut from ebony / Cut that ivory into skinny pieces / Then she clean it with her face, man, I love my baby, ah / You talkin’ money, need a hearin’ aid / You talkin’ ’bout me, I don’t see the shade / Switch up my style, I take any lane / I switch up my cup, I kill any pain,” sings the AI version of Gomez.

Though Gomez and The Weeknd haven’t directly acknowledged each other since their 2017 break-up, even Gomez had to chime in on how terrifying AI has gotten.

She simply commented “Scary” on the video, fans were shocked that she even addressed it.

“no way she commented on a weeknd video,” commented one fan.

But lately, Gomez seems to be enjoying the single life. In fact, she has a new song appropriately titled “Single Soon” dropping this Friday.