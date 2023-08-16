The Hulu comic mystery series Only Murders In The Building is back for its third season, and this time, its creators have pulled out all the stops. The victim is none other than Paul Rudd as an obnoxious actor, while one of the suspects is freaking Meryl Streep, who plays a long-aspiring Broadway actress who has only just acquired the role of her lifetime. That role includes singing an original lullaby (penned in real life by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul) in the in-show musical alongside co-star Ashley Park (seriously, the casting director was like, “Blow the budget,” this season).

And, just like with last season’s jokey track “Angel In Flip-Flops” — sung hilariously by Steve Martin — “Look For The Light” is also receiving an official release on streaming. Hulu shared Streep’s performance from the show, which takes place during the rehearsals for the doomed musical, which you can watch above. It’s kind of funny; the only one who hasn’t sung on the show yet is Selena Gomez.

In a press release, Bareilles said of the song, “It’s always nice when you know who you’re writing for because you can sort of tailor something to play to someone’s strengths.There was so much tenderness in her vulnerability. She let that speak through her singing.”

You can stream “Look For The Light” on the DSP of your choice.