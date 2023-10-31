Seth Meyers appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show yesterday (October 30), where the pair got to discussing Taylor Swift hosting Saturday Night Live back in 2009 — as Meyers had been a cast member at the time, and eventually, hosted himself too.

Specifically, Meyers praised Swift’s opening monologue, where she famously mocks some of her exes with a creative song and just an acoustic guitar on stage. He also revealed that she came up with the idea for it entirely on her own, and pitched it to him and Lorne Michaels.

“It really speaks to what a force of nature she is and the depths of her talent,” he shared. “But here’s a 19-year-old who is, again, nobody is really helping out. Nobody gave her a manual on how to do it. And yet, she came to us and said, ‘I wrote a song for the opening monologue.’ And I remember saying, ‘Oh God, that’s great.’ And she said, ‘Can I play it for you?’”

“She sings this song which is not only a beautiful song by a beautiful singer. It’s a perfect SNL monologue, fully formed,” Meyers added. “And it was, to this day, I’ve sort of never had a moment like that where someone brings you a fully gift-wrapped present and it’s exactly what you needed it to be.”

Check out the clip of Seth Meyers talking about Taylor Swift’s SNL monologue above.