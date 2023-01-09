If there’s a group who knows how to be more extra in an already extra situation, it’s SEVENTEEN. If we want to get more specific, it’s SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit, BSS, or BooSeokSoon.

Known as SEVENTEEN’s gag trio who tends to always bring in the laughs and good times amongst the 13-member K-pop ensemble, members Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi are set to reunite for a single-album after five years.

The news comes after the group’s social media accounts uploaded a teaser image yesterday (January 8) featuring a track and field with text that reads “Ladies and gentlemen, they call us BSS.” Rather than using an image containing a red carpet to announce the cordial comeback, the trio takes the humorous route.

The self-titled singe-album is set to release next month on February 6 and will mark the sub-unit’s first single-album ever.

Five years ago, Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi released their first pop rock single “Just Do it” as BSS. According to the description under YouTube channel 1theK, who housed the music video, BSS is best described as “the bubbly energy of three guys with unexpected charms who target your heart without hesitation.”

Though no further information in regards to more teasers and track list have been provided, Carats (SEVENTEEN’s official fan club name) have flooded social media platforms to share their excitement for BSS’ return.