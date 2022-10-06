Oh, you thought festival season was over? Think again. LA3C Festival is coming to Los Angeles on December 10th and 11th, with a lineup of previously announced headliners in Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg, which now also features Colombian singer Maluma, K-pop group Seventeen, Free Nationals, Mustard, and more. The music festival is going down at LA’s State Historic Park, the same venue that hosted Primavera Sound LA last month.

LA3C represents the first ever “culture & creativity” festival put on by Penske Media, which owns publications like Rolling Stone and Variety. Now with their fully-announced slate of headliners, the festival is touting its diverse lineup as a reflection of Los Angeles being the, “Capital of creativity and culture.”

“Our goals were to create a lineup that celebrates the range of musical genres Los Angeles offers including pop, hip-hop, R&B, K-pop, Regional Mexican Music, EDM and more, and for attendees to discover new artists while enjoying names they know and love,” LA3c CEO Juan Mora said in a statement.

Other acts on the main stage lineup include Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Seguí, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond, and Chicocurlyhead.

The festival is promising an all-encompassing cultural event with a core focus on food and art, as well as music. LA3C will be announcing more of its lineup later this month, including celebrity chefs, restaurants, and “surprises.”

Tickets for LA3C Festival are on sale now at LA3C.com.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.