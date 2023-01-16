Shakira is continuing to shatter records with “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” her collaboration with Bizarrap. On Friday (January 13), the Colombian superstar claimed the record for the most-streamed Latin track in a single day in Spotify history.

Last week, Shakira surprised the world surprised with “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which turned out to be her diss track about her ex Gerard Piqué. With clever wordplay in Spanish, she name-checked Piqué and his current girlfriend Clara Chía Marti. Her cutting lyrics generated countless memes. Bizarrap, who is the most-streamed artist from Argentina on Spotify, produced the song.

On Friday, Shakira and Bizarrap’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global 50 chart. With over 14.4 million streams, Shakira smashed the record for the Latin track with the most-streams in a single day on Spotify. Shakira, who is in the fourth decade of her music career, celebrated the news in a post on Instagram. She described the song as a “catharsis” and a “relief.”

“I never thought that I would reach number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish,” Shakira wrote. “Women who defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows, they are my inspiration.”

In another post, Shakira continued to express how the song was a way for her to process her feelings. “This goes out to all the women who taught me that when life throws you sour lemons, there’s no other choice but to make lemonade,” she wrote.