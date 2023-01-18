Here’s A Timeline Of Shakira And Gerard Piqué’s Tumultuous Relationship

The internet is still abuzz over revelations around Shakira and Gerard Piqué‘s split. When did it all go wrong? What happened over the past 12 years? Who ate Shakira’s jam? While we can’t pinpoint exactly what let to the dissolution of their relationship, we have put together a nifty little timeline to catch you up to speed on where it all began, and what the latest news is.

June 2010 – Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet as she’s shooting the video for her FIFA World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” In an interview with TV3, Piqué opened up about meeting Shakira for the first time as she was filming the video for Waka Waka in South Africa. At the time, Piqué was representing Spain in the games. He kept in contact with Shakira during the cup, and made plans to meet up again upon her return. “It all started when we were together in South Africa and I wrote to her. She was already there because she sang in the opening ceremony, and I asked her what the weather was like. It is the typical stupid question … it got to the point where I told her we would have to get to the World Cup final to see her again–she was singing at the final.” May 2011 – Piqué joins Shakira on stage during a performance in Spain Many fans took the soccer star joining Shakira during her performance as a confirmation of their relationship.

November 2012 – Shakira reveals she is pregnant with her first child The pop icon shared an image of her showing off her baby bump, nestled with Piqué. “Podría estar 9 meses más así! I could have another 9 months like this!,” read the post’s caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) January 2013 – Shakira and Piqué welcome their first son Shakira shared an image of their first son, Milan Piqué Mebarak, to Instagram a month after his birth. In the first photo, Shakira and Milan are watching Piqué play soccer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

January 2014 – Shakira and Rihanna release “Can’t Remember To Forget You,” and seemingly hints at Piqué’s jealousy In the steamy video for their collaboration, “Can’t Remember To Forget You,” Shakira and Rihanna are seen embracing each other. She said in an interview with Billboard that month that this was because Piqué forbade her for shooting videos with men “He’s very territorial, and since he no longer lets me do videos with men, well, I have to do them with women,” she said. June 2014 – Shakira reveals that she and Piqué don’t plan to get married, but if she were to marry, he would be the one In an interview with Glamour, Shakira said she didn’t have plans to marry Piqué, as they were happy in their home, with their son. “We already have what’s essential, you know? We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby,” she said. “I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them. But if I’m ever going to get married, he’s the one.”

January 2015 – Shakira and Pique reveal that they’re expecting their second child She announced the news via Instagram, and shared his name, Sasha Piqué Mebarak View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) August 2017 – Shakira opens up about motherhood and says it’s the “hardest job” she’s ever had She spoke to Hola! Magazine, saying, “I never thought it’d be so difficult, because it takes a lot of your energy. I think of my family a lot; I’m concerned about them all day. It’s physical, emotional, and intellectual wear and tear. Thinking of making an album seemed like a Herculean task, like climbing Mount Everest.”

January 2020 – Shakira doubled down on her choice not to marry Piqué In an interview with 60 Minutes, Shakira revealed that she doesn’t want to get married, as she doesn’t want things to get stale within the dynamic.”To tell you the truth, marriage scares the shit out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend,” she teased. “His lover, his girlfriend. It’s like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.” June 2022 – Shakira and Piqué announce their split The news was confirmed via a joint statement from Shakira’s PR team. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

September 2022 – Shakira opened up about the split In an interview with Elle, Shakira discussed how she’s been handling the split. She revealed that it felt like the “darkest hour” of her life. “I try to conceal the situation from [our kids] as much as I can,” Shakira said. “It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts.” October 2022 – Shakira releases “Monotonía,” a heartbreaking ballad thought to be about Piqué On the collaboration with Ozuna, Shakira sings in Spanish, “It wasn’t your fault, it wasn’t my fault / It was monotony’s fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen.” The video sees her being shot in the heart by a former lover and later carrying her heart throughout the street.