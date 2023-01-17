Did strawberry jelly help Shakira find out that Gerard Pique was cheating?

Shakira and Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap’s new collaborative song, “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53.” On the confessional track, she seems to allude to her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué and the dissolution of their marriage.

On a particular line, Shakira sings, “Perdón, ya cogí otro avión / Aquí no vuelvo, no quiero otra decepción / Tanto que te las das de campeón / Y cuando te necesitaba diste tu peor versión / Sorry, baby, hace rato / Que yo debí botar ese gato / Una loba como yo no está para novato,” which, in English, means, “Sorry, I already caught another plane / I won’t be back here, I don’t want any more deception / So much talk of being a champion / And when I needed you, you gave me the worst version of you / Sorry, baby, it’s been a while / Since I should have booted that cat / A she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies.”

Now, fans are wondering where it all went wrong for the once-happy couple.

In June of 2022, Shakira and Piqué issued a joint statement revealing that the two would be divorcing. Two months later, Shakira would share in an interview with Elle that the two are working together to parent their two children.

“Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children,” Shakira said. “We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved.”

Since the two announced the split, rumors have circulated about Pique’s infidelity. Shakira has alluded to this alleged infidelity in her music, notably in the music video for “Te Felicito.” At one point in the video, Shakira opens a refirgerator and finds the head of the song’s collaborator, Rauw Alejandro.

Though Shakira did not elaborate any further, rumors have begun to circulate online that Shakira, apparently did find the truth in the fridge.