After getting roasted online last week following the release of Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” Gerard Piqué has responded to the diss track. The Spanish soccer player made some alliances with two brands that also got burned in Shakira’s song.

In two of the most viral lyrics from her Bizarrap music session, Shakira compared Piqué’s relationship with his current girlfriend Clara Chía Marti as downgrading to a Twingo car and a Casio watch. “You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira sang in Spanish. Piqué joined forces with both brands as his response to Shakira.

During a Twitch live-stream with Kings League on Friday, Piqué announced that the group received a sponsorship from Casio. “Casio has sent us wrist watches,” he said in Spanish. “We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio, the Kings League struck a deal with Casio.” When asked if he was joking, Piqué responded, “No, I’m being serious.”

Over the weekend, while driving to Kings League, Piqué arrived to work in a Twingo car. When he stepped out of the car, he was photographed once again wearing a Casio watch.

El presi @3gerardpique acaba de llegar pic.twitter.com/o5ZFeiENaf — Kings League InfoJobs (@KingsLeague) January 15, 2023

“BZRP Music Sessions #53” debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global 50 chart on Friday. About the song’s success, Shakira wrote, “This goes out to all the women who taught me that when life throws you sour lemons, there’s no other choice but to make lemonade.”