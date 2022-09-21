After the Latin Grammy Award nominations were announced yesterday, many artists took to social media last night to share their excitement. Among the nominees that expressed their gratitude were Rosalía, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, and Sebastián Yatra.

With eight nominations (not counting a technical category nomination), Rosalía is tied with her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro as the second most-nominated artists this year. She is also the most-nominated female artist this year. The Spanish pop star is up for Album Of The Year for the critically-acclaimed Motomami. She’s also up for Record Of The Year for “La Fama” with The Weeknd and Song Of The Year for “Hentai.”

While on a break from her Motomami Tour, Rosalía wrote in Spanish, “Today I woke up very happy!!!! Thank you for the 9 Latin Grammy nominations and for the 2 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall that I enjoyed so much. NYY the most incredible city in the world. Thank you for so much love.”

HOY ME LEVANTÉ DEMASIADO FELIZ☀️💖!!!! GRACIAS POR LAS 9 NOMINACIONES DE LOS LATIN GRAMMY Y X LOS 2 SHOWS SOLDOUTS EN EL RADIO CITY HALL QUE TANTO ME HE DISFRUTADo🤍🎉🎊NYY LA CIUDAD MAS INCREIBLE DEL MUNDO GRACIAS POR tanto amoRRR🙏 pic.twitter.com/vFvLR0PV0y — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) September 20, 2022

Shakira is nominated for Record OF The Year for her kiss-off anthem “Te Felicito” featuring Alejandro. The song has become one of the biggest hits of the year, peaking at No. 67 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart and No. 10 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The Colombian superstar kept her thanks short and sweet.

With a photo from the “Te Felicito” music video, Shakira wrote in Spanish, “Thanks for the nomination @LatinGrammys. I congratulate you, Rauw!”

Gracias por la nominación a los @LatinGRAMMYs Te felicito Rauw! pic.twitter.com/webalSsxHV — Shakira (@shakira) September 20, 2022

It’s been a breakthrough year for Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra. He scored one of the biggest hits of his career with “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s Encanto soundtrack. In March, he performed the song live in Spanish at the Academy Awards. Yatra received four nominations, including an Album Of The Year nomination for his latest Dharma. His sweet love song “Tacones Rojos” is up for Song Of The Year. John Legend jumped on a remix of the track earlier this year.