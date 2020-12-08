Shawn Mendes is fresh off the release of his latest album, Wonder, which dropped on Friday. He’s even more fresh off the release of two deluxe editions of the album, both of which came out on Monday, December 7. The standard deluxe edition (which is an oxymoronic thing now, it seems) features mostly live renditions of Wonder songs, while the “Holiday Deluxe” edition features Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello teaming up on a rendition of the holiday classic “The Christmas Song.”

A day later, the two have shared a quaint video for the song, which Mendes filmed and looks like an old home movie. It includes footage of Mendes and Cabello working on the song, hanging out by a fire, spending time with their dogs, having Zoom calls with friends, and hanging Christmas decorations, among other things.

Cabello has been working on some new music of her own, as she shared in an update from this summer, “Sending so much love to everyone. Been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others today.”

Watch the “Christmas Song” video above.