Back in September, Shawn Mendes teased something big. A few weeks later, the singer followed-up with a couple of exciting announcements. Not only was Mendes ushering in a new era of music, but he had also been working with Netflix on a documentary. Mendes’ In Wonder documentary trailer was released Tuesday and it offers a glimpse of the singer speaking to his career and inspirations.

Mendes’ In Wonder documentary followed his extensive 2019 tour which boasted over 100 different shows. Throughout the preview, Mendes speaks to his struggles as a touring musician, as well as offers insight into his headspace on stage:

“You first get on the stage and ego comes rushing in. And it goes, ‘Don’t mess up.’ And then about 30 seconds in you go, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just a guy who loves music. Time to surrender.’ […] We’re on an 104-show tour and it’s pretty intense all the time. But this isn’t the story of a famous musician. This is a story about a guy growing up. I used to be like, ‘My idols were born legendary.’ But that’s just not the truth. If I tell the world I’m just a normal human, are they going to stop coming to the shows? Maybe I should pretend that I’m Superman for just a little longer.”

From the looks of it, the documentary will also touch on the budding relationship between Mendes and Camila Cabello. The two first met in 2014 when they were both just starting on their music career, but made things official in 2019 after they collaborated on the hit track “Señorita.”

Watch Mendes’ official In Wonder trailer above.

In Wonder premieres 11/23 on Netflix. Watch it here.