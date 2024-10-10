This summer, Shawn Mendes announced Shawn, an eagerly awaited new album that follows Mendes canceling his tour for mental health reasons in 2022.

The album was supposed to release next week, on October 18, but now fans will have to wait just a little bit longer: Mendes just announced he is delaying the album.

In a post shared on social media yesterday (October 9), Mendes explained:

“Hey guys [heart emoji] My team and i have decided to push the album release date to November 15th. We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life [heart emoji] I love you guys thank you for being so patient, I can’t wait to see you guys at the next few shows x.”

In a recent interview, Mendes said of canceling his tour, “Canceling that tour was, by far, the hardest decision of my life, and by the far, the greatest decision of my life. It gave me a life. It gave me time to discover so much about myself.”

In case you missed it, check out the Shawn cover art and tracklist below.