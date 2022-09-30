Shawn Mendes voices the titular character in the forthcoming film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, which is based on the children’s book series and arrives next month. Today, he released the song “Heartbeat” as the first single from the movie soundtrack.

“Heartbeat” is a jovial track with an infectious chorus: “Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you / Want me, what you got, I want it like / All week, I need that, I wanna be / Wherever you are, wherever you are,” he sings against a flamboyant rhythm.

Earlier this year, the pop star had to cancel his Wonder tour. “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows, since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take me,” Mendes said in Twitter and Instagram posts. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is, I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of mental health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Listen to “Heartbeat” above.