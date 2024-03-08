Shawn Mendes has stayed mostly out of the spotlight for the past couple years, after canceling his Wonder tour in the summer of 2022 for mental health reasons. Now, it appears the singer is in a better place, as he has teased his comeback with news of a festival appearance and new music.

In an Instagram post shared last night (March 7), Mendes wrote, “It’s been a really long time since i last played live and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd. I’ve missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much! I’ve also been working on a new album and i can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there. eu te amo!!!!”

This comes shortly after Mendes got back on stage for a bit to make a surprise Niall Horan concert appearance.

When cancelling the tour in 2022, Mendes explained, “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows, since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is, I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of mental health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”