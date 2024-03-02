In July 2022, Shawn Mendes canceled his Wonder: The World Tour after seven shows. Mendes had previously postponed three weeks of tour dates because, as he wrote on Instagram, “I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.” When announcing his full-blown cancelation, he posted, in part, “I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.” Mendes has been more or less silent on the music front since then, save for a few stray singles.

It’s possible that Mendes is slowly dipping his toe back into the limelight, though deprived fans should proceed with cautious optimism. First, Mendes made a surprise public appearance at the Loewe Fall/Winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, March 1. The 25-year-old Canadian pop star posted from Paris to Instagram, which is also a rare activity for him these days, including a shameless, shirtless thirst trap.

And then, later Friday, Mendes showed up on stage at Niall Horan’s The Show: Live On Tour concert in London, where they sang “Treat You Better,” Mendes’ 2016 top-1o Billboard Hot 100 hit.

Mendes’ most recent album was Wonder in December 2020.

See all of the posts below.

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes performing Treat You Better tonight! https://t.co/BzZw3wRMJg — 🏁 (@concertleaks) March 1, 2024

i'm:

○ single

○ taken

● crying cause shawn mendes is back on the stage and he sings treat you better with niall horan.pic.twitter.com/soHvxw867J — elisa℠❀ (@Clizzy_) March 1, 2024

Niall brought out as a special guest Shawn Mendes now in London!! pic.twitter.com/bXKEiyQS1s — Niall Tour Updates (@niallontours) March 1, 2024

Shawn Mendes watching Niall perform Slow Hands tonight in London! via @flickerlives pic.twitter.com/2wm9mhtMt1 — Niall Tour Updates (@niallontours) March 1, 2024