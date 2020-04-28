The Netflix documentary series Tiger King has become one of the defining media products of the ongoing quarantine era (along with the Chicago Bulls/Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance). It’s one of the most appealing options in a newly limited pool of entertainment choices, so it has turned into a phenomenon. The show has inspired a bevy of parodies, and now Sia has offered her own: A song named after the series’ star, “Joe Exotic.”

Set to the beat of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Maddie Ziegler and make-up artist Tonya Brewer do most of the heavy lifting on the song (Sia is credited as a featured artist), which opens, “Joe Exotic / Breeds tigers and lions: chaotic / His obsession with Carol: psychotic.” Although Sia doesn’t show her full face in the video, she does, in the spirit of Megan Thee Stallion’s twerking prowess, pull up her long shirt and shake her backside for the camera. The visual for the song is decidedly quarantine-friendly, as it was all filmed in a backyard, a garage, and a house.

In the description, Sia directs viewers to a donation page for The Humane Society Of The United States, which “[fights] all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society.”

Watch Ziegler, Brewer, and Sia perform “Joe Exotic” above.