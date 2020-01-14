Last year, Sia and Diplo (alongside Labrinth) collaborated on the album Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD. Sia would apparently be interested in interacting with Diplo in a more intimate way, though, as she revealed she has asked him if he’d like to have “some no-strings sex” with her.

Diplo is the subject of a new profile from GQ, and Sia was also interviewed for the piece. Calling Diplo “super-duper hot,” Sia explained her proposal:

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship, because he’s super-duper hot. This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'”

In the piece, Diplo suggested that he, like Sia, might not be ready for a relationship, saying, “I think I found true love with my kids. I get lonely sometimes, I might have bouts of depression. But my kids, they love me. And they can’t escape me. Any girlfriend would end up breaking up with me because I’m so busy, and I’m just a bad boyfriend. My kids, they literally can’t. My job is to be good to them.”

