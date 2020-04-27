Eminem Remembers An Awkward Phone Call He Once Had With Michael Jordan

The Last Dance, the ESPN documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, is one of the biggest things in pop culture at the moment. Consequently, a lot of people who have ever had run-ins with the sports legend are sharing their stories about it. Now that includes Eminem, who, like Jordan, is one of the greatest ever at his chosen craft.

During a recent appearance on Sway’s Universe, Eminem spoke about a phone call he and Jordan once had about a potential sneaker collaboration. He said that he thought he blew his shot at working with MJ thanks to a joke he made at the end of the call:

“We were talking about doing some sort of shoe together. I was on the phone with him, we were talking, and everything was cool. He’s super cool, and everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call, and I said, ‘Yo man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?’ And it was crickets. I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I think he just kinda was like, ‘Ha ha ha,’ like laughed. I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my God, I think I might have just blew it.’ Because to me, in my head, it was a total joke. It’s so ridiculous for me to think I could dunk on Jordan. In my head, it’s one of those things you think is going to be funnier in your head than when you actually say it.”

It turns out Eminem’s attempt at humor didn’t irreparably sour his relationship with the Jordan brand, as he has gone on to work with the company on multiple occasions, like on the recent Air Jordan 4 Retro “Carhartt x Eminem” sneakers.

Listen to the full interview above.