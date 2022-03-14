Sigrid Announced Her Second Album, ‘How To Let Go,’ Will Be Out In May

Sigrid season is officially upon us. In case you missed the Norwegian pop star’s debut back in 2019, Sucker Punch immediately established the young songwriter as one of pop’s most interesting new voices. Her quirky, sometimes sad, sometimes funny songs caught the attention of her peers, too. A recent collaboration with the likes of Uproxx cover star Griff for “Head On Fire” — later turned into a supergroup anthem with the addition of King Princess And MØ — helped put Sigrid back on the map for 2022.

After releasing the big, beautiful anthem “It Gets Dark” a few days ago, Sigrid doubled down a few days later by officially announcing her second album. She took to Twitter to let fans know that the album is coming — probably sooner than they expected — and to reiterate her excitement. “Guys, it’s album time,” she began. “My second album How To Let Go is coming May 6th, and I couldn’t be more excited! I’ve been trying to learn how to let go of things, not always easy, but I’m getting there :) making this album has been an absolute joy and I can’t wait for you to hear it!” In a second tweet, she posted the pre-order link, adding: “you can pre-order it now ahhh.”

That’s just a few short weeks away, and likely, we’ll be getting more new music in the meantime. So stayed tuned.