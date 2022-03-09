When we last heard from Sigrid, the blistering Norwegian pop singer was releasing a new version of her collaboration with Griff, “Head On Fire,” that featured both MØ and King Princess. Last week’s new version of that song was preceded by its debut in January when it was named BBC Radio One’s “Hottest Record In The World.” It seems that Sigrid has a knack for making hot records lately because today’s release of “It Gets Dark” was also tagged with the “Hottest Record” label and she’s fired up about it.

“I believe you need to feel the lows in life to feel the highs, and you have to know what sucks to then properly appreciate the good stuff,” Sigrid said in a statement. “It Gets Dark” is an ode to that. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about a single release before.”

.@ThisIsSigrid hearing her song being played on Radio 1 for this first time is the wholesome content you need this evening ❤️ Listen to her full chat with Clara 👉 https://t.co/63f9XSIPem pic.twitter.com/GLc38kzF5p — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 9, 2022

Chamber-like piano lays the groundwork for a pop drum beat and wild guitar brimming with joy and an outpouring of energy. “I’m moving at the speed of light, I have to go. But now I know, it gets dark so I can see the stars,” the “Strangers” star sings on the song, which is instantly anthemic.

Listen to “It Gets Dark” above.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.