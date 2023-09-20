Sky Ferreira is hitting the road. This fall, the elusive singer-songwriter will embark on a North American tour.

It’s been almost a decade since Ferreira released her debut album, Night Time, My Time, and fans are starving for her follow-up album, Masochism. Though she’s released a few standalone singles between now and then, and rumored release dates have come and gone, fans haven’t lost hope that Ferreira’s Masochism era is underway.

Before the tour announcement, Ferreira has performed at various festivals and standalone shows this past summer. Though Ferreira herself has not commented on the tour, nor shared any further information on any of her social media pages, many of the venues where she’ll be performing have shared announcements on their pages, and Ferreira has shared these venue’s posts on her personal Instagram Story.

Tickets will be available for purchase through each of the venues, beginning at 10 a.m. local time this Friday (September 22), according to Brooklyn Vegan.

You can see the list of tour dates below.

11/25 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/29 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/30 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

12/04 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

12/06 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

12/10 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/11 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall