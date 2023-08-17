Back in 2013, Sky Ferreira released her debut album, Night Time, My Time. Since then, fans have been waiting for a follow-up, but the project has been plagued by delays. Now, she has publicly agreed with a post that claims she’s being “held hostage” by Capitol Records, her label.

An Instagram post from Fader shows off a “Free Sky Ferreira” billboard that popped up in New York City’s Times Square on August 14. A text overlay on the video explains, “Sky Ferreira fans buy Times Square billboard, say she’s being ‘held hostage’ by Capitol Records.” Ferreirashared the video on her Instagram Story and wrote simply, “It’s true.”

Sky Ferreira literally confirmed she's held hostage by her label pic.twitter.com/UAjPZzMWee — #freeskyferreira (@ssskyferreira) August 17, 2023

The billboard appears to have been purchased by the @free.skyferreira Instagram account, or it’s at least endorsed by them.

Earlier this year, Ferreira shared frustrations with the current status of her career, writing, “Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without being it being dismissed. the thing I actively tried to avoid happens & it somehow gets reversed. I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do & my work being presented the way I want it to or my shows being the way one needs it to be to perform & play well.”