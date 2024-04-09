The big news of yesterday (April 8), alongside Billie Eilish announcing her new album and Morgan Wallen getting arrested on felony charges, was the solar eclipse that could be seen from parts of the United States. Music frequently accompanies some of life’s biggest moments and it did so yesterday, as Spotify’s daily charts indicate that the celestial occasion had many music fans flocking to the same classic song.

On Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart dated April 8, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” re-entered at No. 139. Given that the eclipse was a bigger deal in the US than in parts of the world where it wasn’t observable, it fared better in that territory, re-entering the Daily Top Songs USA chart at No. 36. The song earned 699,767 streams in the US yesterday and 1,355,954 globally.

Fun fact: This is the song’s second total week on both charts. Its first time making the ranks was on August 21, 2017, when a total solar eclipse could be seen in states from Oregon to South Carolina.

The song was released in 1983 as the lead single from Tyler’s fifth album, Faster Than The Speed Of Night. The song is one of Tyler’s biggest hits and her most-streamed song on Spotify with over 727 million plays.

Heart and Jimmy Fallon, by the way, performed the song on The Tonight Show yesterday, so check that out below.