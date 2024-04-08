Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly throwing a chair off the sixth floor of Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in Nashville, Tennessee. “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” his attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed in a statement to Billboard.

According to an arrest report obtained by local News Channel 5, “some Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief’s Bar on Broadway Sunday night when a chair fell from above them, hitting the ground just feet from where they were standing.” After staff members of Chief’s (which opened its doors on Friday) identified Wallen as the chair tosser, the report reads, authorities obtained video of “lunging and throwing an object over the roof.”

The “Last Night” singer was reportedly seen laughing afterwards.

Wallen was arrested and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $15,250 and he was released jail around 3:30 a.m local time. His court date is on May 3, the same day he’s scheduled to play Nashville’s Nissan Stadium as part of the One Night at a Time World Tour.