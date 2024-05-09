Tax evasion lawsuits against Shakira may soon be a thing of the past. Today (May 9), the Associated Press is reporting that Spanish state prosecutors recommended an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by the Colombian superstar.

Shakira has repeatedly denied evading her taxes. She is currently under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million USD) in taxes on her 2018 income by way of an offshore company.

The allegations were originally brought forward by the aforementioned Spanish state prosecutors, however, they have since noted that “there is not sufficient evidence” of an alleged fiscal crime. As a result, they are recommending the case be thrown out.

The investigating judge will get the final say as to whether or not to continue the probe, as well as recommend that the case be tried or dismissed.

At the time of writing, Shakira currently lives in Miami. She relocated last year, from Spain, after a split from her ex, soccer player Gerard Pique.

Back in March, Shakira released her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which features the hit single, “Puntería,” featuring Cardi B.

Later this year, Shakira will embark on the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.