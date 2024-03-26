Shakira’s hips have become two of the most-joked-about body parts in pop culture since her hit song “Hips Don’t Lie” was released as a single in 2006. Now, 18 years later, the story continues.

The cold open segment of last night’s Tonight Show started with dramatic shots of a polygraph getting set up by Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore. The sensors weren’t hooked up to their usual places, though, instead being attached to Shakira’s hips. The test begins as “Hips Don’t Lie” plays and Shakira moves her waist around as she has for decades. The skit ultimately ends with Fallon and Barrymore concluding that Shakira’s hips indeed do not lie.

Later in the show, Shakira sat down for an interview with Fallon. The two chatted about her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, dealing with life’s hardships, and working with Cardi B on “Puntería.” She explained she met Cardi in Paris during Fashion Week and called her “the symbol of female empowerment to me” because she’s “so unapologetic,” “says what she thinks,” and “doesn’t ask for permission.”

Elsewhere, Shakira also delivered a performance of “Puntería” (but without Cardi).

