The cat is out of the bag: Taylor Swift’s Speak Now vault will be unlocked next month. The singer shared on social media that the “Taylor Version” of the album slated release date is July 7. With this rerecording, the project will feature never before heard songs. One of those tracks includes “Castles Crumbling” with special guest Hayley Williams.

Swift’s social media post broke the news of collaborating with her longtime friend and others. In return, Williams follow-up the announcement with a heartfelt message to the singer.

“Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things,” Williams wrote. “When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend’s record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It’s my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons.”

Williams closed the post by saying, “I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she’ll legitimately own Speak Now, and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out 7/7 via Republic. Find more information here.

