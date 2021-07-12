At the top of June, Goldenvoice announced that two of its biggest festivals, Coachella and Stagecoach, would make their return in 2022. The country-focused Stagecoach is set for the weekend of April 29 to May 1, and now organizers have revealed next year’s lineup.

Headlining the 2022 fest will be Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs. Rounding out the lineup are Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Orville Peck, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Ingrid Andress, Molly Tuttle, Yola, Lee Brice, The Black Crowes, Smokey Robinson, Cody Johnson, Locash, Rhiannon Giddens, and The Mavericks. Other goings-on set to take place during the festival include “Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse” and “Diplo Late Night In Palomino.”

Are y'all ready? Stagecoach 2022 on sale is kicking off this Friday, 7/16 at 10am PT 👢 https://t.co/Z8knFVa3DJ Pay in full or use a payment plan. pic.twitter.com/Ns5wU2a2Wn — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) July 12, 2021

Fieri has become a regular presence at Stagecoach, and in 2018, he told Uproxx of the festival, “If they would’ve told me that I could come to Stagecoach and park cars, I would’ve come park cars. Okay? It’s unbelievable. I mean, if you’re interested in any aspect of country-bluegrass, old country, new country, country rock, whatever it is, it’s here. It’s so much different. You’ve got such a diversity of music and such a diversity of experiences. I mean… there’s an ice cream shop. There’s a tent full of barbecue. There’s a Ferris wheel. It’s a great family experience and a great outdoor experience. And they said, ‘Hey, you want to come and curate a barbecue experience for people?’ I’m like, ‘Come on, you want to ask me twice?'”

2022 Stagecoach tickets go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. PT, so learn more about that here.