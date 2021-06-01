Coachella is officially happening — next year. The juggernaut festival will occur from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24, 2022, according to an announcement from its promoter, Goldenvoice.

“Our desert homecoming is officially set for April 2022,” said the release. “Our advance sale begins this Friday, June 4th at 10 am PT. More time to plan and more time to pay for your passes over time with our flexible payment plan options. Information about flexible payment plans and more at coachella.com.”

Coachella’s sister festival, the country-themed Stagecoach, also announced that it will take place next year, from April 29 to May 1. “Stagecoach is back in the saddle!” said the announcement. “Be the first to find out about the advance sale right around the corner at stagecoachfestival.com.”

Artists playing at the festivals won’t be revealed until the beginning of the new year, per Variety. Coachella’s 2020 headliners included Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, and Megan Thee Stallion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 program was rescheduled several times before getting cancelled altogether.

Variety noted that YouTube will partner with Goldenvoice to live stream the festival for the 10th year. “We’re back and thrilled to be partnering with Goldenvoice,” YouTube said in a statement. “As the world’s biggest virtual stage, we are more excited than ever to celebrate live music and to bring two weekends of extraordinary performances to music fans around the world.”

See the announcement below.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.