In May, Suki Waterhouse announced The Sparklemuffin Tour, and now we have corresponding album news: Waterhouse announced Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin (set for release on September 13) and shared the single “Supersad.”

Waterhouse says of the song, “I tried to write a nineties song you could hear playing at the mall in Clueless or as an opening track for Legally Blonde.”

She also explained how a type of spider inspired the album, saying, “I came across the Sparklemuffin — which is wildly colored, does this razzle-dazzle dance, and its mate will cannibalize it if she doesn’t approve of the dance. It’s a metaphor for the dance of life we’re all in. The title felt hilarious, ridiculous, and wonderful to me.”

A press release conveys of the new album, “She leans on an ever-evolving sonic palette to convey what she’s feeling — whether it be folky Americana, nineties alternative, turn-of-the-century indie, or handcrafted otherworldly pop.”

Listen to “Supersad” above and find the Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin art and tracklist below, along with Waterhouse’s upcoming tour dates.