In May, Suki Waterhouse announced The Sparklemuffin Tour, and now we have corresponding album news: Waterhouse announced Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin (set for release on September 13) and shared the single “Supersad.”
Waterhouse says of the song, “I tried to write a nineties song you could hear playing at the mall in Clueless or as an opening track for Legally Blonde.”
She also explained how a type of spider inspired the album, saying, “I came across the Sparklemuffin — which is wildly colored, does this razzle-dazzle dance, and its mate will cannibalize it if she doesn’t approve of the dance. It’s a metaphor for the dance of life we’re all in. The title felt hilarious, ridiculous, and wonderful to me.”
A press release conveys of the new album, “She leans on an ever-evolving sonic palette to convey what she’s feeling — whether it be folky Americana, nineties alternative, turn-of-the-century indie, or handcrafted otherworldly pop.”
Listen to “Supersad” above and find the Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin art and tracklist below, along with Waterhouse’s upcoming tour dates.
Suki Waterhouse’s Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin Album Cover Artwork
Suki Waterhouse’s Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin Tracklist
1. “Gateway Drug”
2. “Supersad”
3. “Blackout Drunk”
4. “Faded”
5. “Nonchalant”
6. “My Fun”
7. “Model, Actress, Whatever”
8. “To Get You”
9. “Lullaby”
10. “Big Love”
11. “Lawsuit”
12. “OMG”
13. “Think Twice”
14. “Could’ve Been A Star”
15. “Legendary”
16. “Everybody Breaks Up Anyway”
17. “Helpless”
18. “To Love”
Suki Waterhouse 2024 Tour Dates: The Sparklemuffin Tour
09/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Love Letters Festival
09/28 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
10/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^
10/18 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^
10/19 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
10/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Sound ^
10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
12/02 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^
12/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^
12/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
12/06 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^
12/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
12/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^
12/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
12/13 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
12/14 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^
12/15 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^
12/17 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
12/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
12/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
12/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^
^ with Bully
* with Debbii Dawson and Mitski
Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin is out 9/13 via Sub Pop. Find more information here.