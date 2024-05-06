Suki Waterhouse 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Getty Image
Pop

Suki Waterhouse Will Wrap Up 2024 Performing Across North America On ‘The Sparklemuffin Tour’

This year, Suki Waterhouse has followed her 2022 album I Can’t Let Go and 2022 EP Milk Teeth with a handful of singles: “OMG,” “My Fun,” and “Faded.” Now there’s even more to look forward to: Today (May 6), she announced The Sparklemuffin Tour.

Waterhouse’s run of 24 North American shows spans from late September to late December (with a November-long break), and will feature stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, and elsewhere.

The general on-sale starts Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, special fan pre-sales will start on May 8 at 8 a.m. local time and run through May 10 at 9 a.m. local time. RSVPs to get an artist pre-sale code will open on May 8, here. Find more information about tickets here.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Suki Waterhouse 2024 Dates: The Sparklemuffin Tour

09/28 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
10/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^
10/18 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^
10/19 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
10/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Sound ^
10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
12/02 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^
12/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^
12/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
12/06 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^
12/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^
12/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
12/13 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
12/14 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^
12/15 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^
12/17 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
12/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
12/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
12/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

^ with Bully
* with Debbii Dawson

