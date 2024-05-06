This year, Suki Waterhouse has followed her 2022 album I Can’t Let Go and 2022 EP Milk Teeth with a handful of singles: “OMG,” “My Fun,” and “Faded.” Now there’s even more to look forward to: Today (May 6), she announced The Sparklemuffin Tour.

Waterhouse’s run of 24 North American shows spans from late September to late December (with a November-long break), and will feature stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, and elsewhere.

The general on-sale starts Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, special fan pre-sales will start on May 8 at 8 a.m. local time and run through May 10 at 9 a.m. local time. RSVPs to get an artist pre-sale code will open on May 8, here. Find more information about tickets here.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.