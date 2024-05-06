This year, Suki Waterhouse has followed her 2022 album I Can’t Let Go and 2022 EP Milk Teeth with a handful of singles: “OMG,” “My Fun,” and “Faded.” Now there’s even more to look forward to: Today (May 6), she announced The Sparklemuffin Tour.
Waterhouse’s run of 24 North American shows spans from late September to late December (with a November-long break), and will feature stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, and elsewhere.
The general on-sale starts Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, special fan pre-sales will start on May 8 at 8 a.m. local time and run through May 10 at 9 a.m. local time. RSVPs to get an artist pre-sale code will open on May 8, here. Find more information about tickets here.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Suki Waterhouse 2024 Dates: The Sparklemuffin Tour
09/28 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
10/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^
10/18 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^
10/19 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
10/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Sound ^
10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
12/02 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^
12/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^
12/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
12/06 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^
12/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^
12/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
12/13 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
12/14 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^
12/15 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^
12/17 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
12/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
12/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
12/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^
^ with Bully
* with Debbii Dawson