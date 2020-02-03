Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Reflect On Their Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show had a lukewarm reception, but that wasn’t the case at all this year. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira owned the stage, and their mid-game performance was absolutely beloved. After they left the field, the two stars took to social media and offered some reflections on the huge moment.
Shakira wrote about how great it was to perform at the Super Bowl on her birthday, saying, “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!” In another post, she gave thanks to Lopez, writing, “Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!”
El mejor regalo de cumpleaños ha sido sentir el apoyo de todos mis fans y el más increíble y ético equipo de trabajo que una artista puede desear. Hemos escalado el Kilimanjaro y los latinos hemos hecho historia esta noche. No lo hubiéramos logrado sin ustedes!! The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!
Lopez also showed appreciation, writing, “Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much!”
Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much! Thank you to @nappytabs @parrisgoebel @swinglatino_cali @dancetownmiami @jlodancers @steviemackey, @kaybismee, @kley_tarcitano, @robzangardi and @marielhaenn. #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime
Before the game, Shakira also took a moment to highlight a dancer from her hometown of Barranquilla, who later joined her on stage during halftime: “Meet @diazlizdany -an incredible young dancer from my hometown of Barranquilla. I discovered Liz dancing champeta – a Colombian favorite – on @instagram and brought her out to work together on a part of the choreography for my #HalftimeShow! She’s only 18, but she takes care of her family and works so hard, and she brings so much joy. I’m proud to be able to share this stage today with a fellow Barranquillera, and to show this infectious dance from our hometown to the world.”
Meet @diazlizdany -an incredible young dancer from my hometown of Barranquilla. I discovered Liz dancing champeta – a Colombian favorite – on @instagram and brought her out to work together on a part of the choreography for my #HalftimeShow! She's only 18, but she takes care of her family and works so hard, and she brings so much joy. I'm proud to be able to share this stage today with a fellow Barranquillera, and to show this infectious dance from our hometown to the world. #barranquilleras #hometownheroes 💛💙❤ Les presento a Liz – una bailarina espectacular de Barranquilla. Descubrí a Liz bailando champeta – uno de los ritmos colombianos favoritos – en instagram y decidí invitarla a que formara parte de la coreografía del #HalfTimeShow! Solamente tiene 18 años pero ella se encarga de su familia y es tan trabajadora que siempre nos transmite alegría. Estoy muy feliz de compartir el escenario con ella, con una Barranquillera, y de mostrar al mundo este ritmo de nuestra tierra a todo el mundo.
Find more social media posts about the big game from Lopez and Shakira below, and watch their full halftime performance here.
So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/89kag95s5i
On our way to @HardRockStadium! ✨✨✨ #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/2qtUr2Mdvu
From the dressing room … to stage! ShakHQ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lLfzrc3k1k
Ready! Preparados! #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/Q4VZYAZvne
Tuning up! #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl. ShakHQ pic.twitter.com/8uWSvwdr2V
These boots are made for shining… #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow ShakHQ pic.twitter.com/pLrWIUOTfb
Shakira Shakira! #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow ShakHQ pic.twitter.com/V6Qeh6BdpK
Here we go! Vamos! ShakHQ #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/VJZkTtIbX3
It’s happening! En vivo! ShakHQ #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/86ScTIWHnV
