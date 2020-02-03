Getty Image
Fans Are Already Calling The Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show One Of The Best Ever

Any and all doubts about the quality of this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show were quieted tonight thanks to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez and their lively performance. The duo put on a show for the millions of viewers who tuned in, taking over our TV screens with an energetic set of their beloved hits while they even brought out a few surprise guests for our enjoyment.

Once the pole-dancing and culture-inclusive affair was complete, fans and celebrities began offered their own reactions and opinions to the halftime show. Many showed extreme satisfaction with the show with some even taking a few clips to use for future memes.

A-list celebrities including, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest, and Lady Gaga applauded Shakira and Lopez’s halftime performance calling it incredible, amazing, and much more.

The performance was met with such approval that well-knowns from the athletic world even had to chime in with their own comments. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donavan Mitchell, Josh Norman, and Channing Frye serve as the few athletes who offered up their comments on the show.

Now that the second half of the Super Bowl has begun, scroll up to take a look at some of the reactions from tonight’s halftime show.

