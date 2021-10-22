At last month’s VMAs, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia teased that they would be sharing a collaboration with the world in the near future. A preview of the presumed song was revealed a the end of Swedish House Mafia’s performance at the show. Earlier this week, both artists confirmed that their collaboration was not only a song, but revealed that the track would be made available to fans in just a matter of days. At long last, the duo’s track, titled “Moth To A Flame,” is here and it comes with a music video for fans to enjoy as well. The visual is laced with a plethora of nude bodies sharing intimate moments on top of each other while The Weeknd sings about being a better partner for someone who is currently in a relationship with another man that the singer views as inadequate.

The track arrives following two singes from Swedish House Mafia this year in what’s turned out to be a comeback year for the group. Their first release was “It Gets Better” while the second was “Lifetime” with Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake. As for The Weeknd, the song arrives as the singer places the finishing touches on his upcoming sixth album, which he’s been referring to as “dawn.”

“Album is complete,” he said during an October 4 episode of his Apple Music show Memento Mori. “Only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months.”

You can press play on the track in the video above.

