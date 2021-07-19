EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia returned earlier this year with a new single, “It Gets Better,” and the announcement that they’d be releasing their debut studio album Paradise Again in late 2021 — their first project since 2012 compilation Until Now. Today, they released the latest single from the upcoming project, “Lifetime,” which features R&B futurists Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake reflecting on once-in-a-lifetime lovers over a pulsating production from the Stockholm-based trio.

Debuting the song on Apple Music 1, the trio told Zane Lowe: “This was the time where we sat down and we were just throwing ideas at each other of what kind of music we like, and this is boiling everything down to like, ‘What did we feel?'”

070 Shake, who sings the song’s electrifying chorus, returns after a year of near radio silence in the wake of her debut album Modus Vivendi. SHM member Steve Angello said of working with her, “We’ve never experienced an artist like her. She’s so far away from formula, but she’s right at the center of youth and we just love her, the energy, the vibe she has, the artistic integrity — everything about her is so unique… we would put her on every single record we did. She’s incredible.”

Of Ty Dolla Sign, Sebastian Ingrosso said, “We love Ty Dolla Sign. We loved him from the very, very beginning. We actually talked to him kind of 10 years ago doing something because he did a remix of ‘One’ that came out on YouTube, I think, something like that. So we always had Ty Dolla Sign in mind.”

You can check out the new song above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.