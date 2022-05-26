Swedish House Mafia Collaborates With Ikea To Remix The FRAKTA Bag

Swedish House Mafia is undeniably a supergroup, and the trio’s gifts extend beyond the boards and line notes. The talented musicians are officially partnering with IKEA, as announced back in September 2021, to provide three versions of the iconic FRAKTA bag focused on musicians and creators. One bag is catered toward cords and cables, the second can carry up to 100 vinyl records, and the final is the traditional FRAKTA bag.

The three bags, set to arrive this coming fall, will all be in Swedish House Mafia’s signature color black. The collection will also include over 20 furniture pieces, interior products, and home styling accessories for “creators with limited means but unlimited creativity. ” The furniture pieces are set to be revealed on June 9 at IKEA Festival during Milan Design Week.

Swedish House Mafia is coming off of the successful release of their latest album Paradise Again this past April led by singles “Moth To A Flame” featuring The Weeknd and “One Symphony” featuring Jacob Mulhrad. The album also features ASAP Rocky, Ty Dolla Sign, Sting, and 070 Shake. They are coming off an exciting time headlining Coachella for two weekends. Now the group is not only providing quality sounds but useful products for their peers.

