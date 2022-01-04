Swedish House Mafia capped off their massive 2021 comeback with a (sort of) brand-new single. After dropping a collaboration with The Weeknd and announcing a slot at 2022’s Coachella, the electronic trio tapped respected classical music composer Jacob Mühlrad for a wildly different version of their hit 2010 track “One.”
The new version of the song, aptly titled “One Symphony,” takes the pumped-up EDM track and transforms it into a soothing ballad which utilizes a range of wind and string instruments.
“Having Jacob’s world meet ours has always been on our minds,” Swedish House Mafia said in a statement. “His interpretation of ‘One’ is absolutely incredible and we are so happy to finally release it to the world.” Mühlrad added, “I felt very inspired and honored when I received the commission.”
This isn’t the first time their track “One” has gone through some changes. Of course, there’s the original 5-minute version of the song, but there is also a radio edit which features vocals by Pharrell Williams, as well as a handful of other club-ready remixes. Despite the various versions of the song, “One Symphony” is perhaps the biggest departure from the original track.
Listen to Swedish House Mafia’s “One Symphony” above and check out the group’s 2022 tour dates below.
07/29 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
07/31 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/03 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/07 — Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival
08/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/11 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/17 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/19 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/21 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/26 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/29 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
09/30 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
10/02 — London, UK @ The O2
10/06 — Dublin, Ireland @– 3Arena
10/08 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
10/10 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
10/14 — Madrid, Spain @ IFEMA Madrid Live
10/15 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
10/18 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
10/19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
10/21 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
10/22 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
10/25 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
10/27 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
10/29 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
10/31 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
11/03 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
11/05 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
11/06 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/08 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
11/09 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
11/11 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
11/13 — Tampere, Finland @ Uros Arena