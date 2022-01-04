Swedish House Mafia capped off their massive 2021 comeback with a (sort of) brand-new single. After dropping a collaboration with The Weeknd and announcing a slot at 2022’s Coachella, the electronic trio tapped respected classical music composer Jacob Mühlrad for a wildly different version of their hit 2010 track “One.”

The new version of the song, aptly titled “One Symphony,” takes the pumped-up EDM track and transforms it into a soothing ballad which utilizes a range of wind and string instruments.

“Having Jacob’s world meet ours has always been on our minds,” Swedish House Mafia said in a statement. “His interpretation of ‘One’ is absolutely incredible and we are so happy to finally release it to the world.” Mühlrad added, “I felt very inspired and honored when I received the commission.”

This isn’t the first time their track “One” has gone through some changes. Of course, there’s the original 5-minute version of the song, but there is also a radio edit which features vocals by Pharrell Williams, as well as a handful of other club-ready remixes. Despite the various versions of the song, “One Symphony” is perhaps the biggest departure from the original track.

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's "One Symphony" above.

