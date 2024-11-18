Sydney Sweeney Is Listening To A Lot Of Chappell Roan And Lana Del Rey

Add Sydney Sweeney to the list of Chappell Roan’s famous fans.

In an interview with USA Today, the Euphoria and The Housemaid star was asked what she’s been listening to lately. “When I start to work on a project, I kind of stop listening to everything else, but I’ve definitely been loving Tate [McRae] and loving Chappell Roan, and I’ve always been a huge fan of Billie [Eilish],” she said. “If you can see my Instagram, I always use Lana Del Rey songs on all of my Reels. So I’m a huge Lana girl.”

If Sweeney sees an alligator the next time she’s posing for “thirst trap” photos out on the water, Lana knows a guy.

Sweeney, who is currently filming a biopic of boxer Christy Martin, also shared her favorite romantic-comedy (1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding) and the television show she’s maybe watched more than any other. “I have seen every single episode [of Law and Order: SVU] multiple times,” the actress said. Sweeney is partial to seasons 8 through 10 (it’s currently up to season 26), “when they have the most iconic cast. And I think those are probably some of the best seasons, but I still love the recent ones, too.”