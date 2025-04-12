Actually, let me rephrase that: Euphoria was set in high school. Things are going to look different the next time we check in with Rue & Co.

Now, before chasing me down with a board with a single nail in it , let me explain. Freaks and Geeks launched the successful careers of Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, John Francis Daley, and Martin Starr. Euphoria has done the same with Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi; a case could even be made for Zendaya since the HBO series was her first leading role in a drama. Also, Euphoria and Freaks and Geeks are both set in high school — case closed!

In a way, Euphoria is the modern-day Freaks and Geeks .

Plot

First thing’s first: yes, season 3 is happening.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January [2025]. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator Sam Levinson] and this incredible cast,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.

Why the long break? It’s a combination of the strikes, behind-the-scenes drama, and a busy cast. So instead of pretending 28-year-old Zendaya is still in high school (or, uh, a detective), season 3 will have a time jump.

“I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening and I know it’s important,” the Dune actress told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s only so much high school drama you can deal with — ‘and then she cheats on her boyfriend again!’ To me, at least, it is [exciting].”

She continued:

“It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the kind of adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world.”

Levinson hasn’t revealed much about what’s in store for season 3, and neither has HBO. But Sydney Sweeney is ready to “jump back” into playing Cassie. “She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it,” the song-inspiring actress told People. “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me.”

The season will consist of eight episodes. Here’s a first-look photo:

Cast

The following principal Euphoria cast members will be back in season 3: Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Colman Domingo (Ali), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Dominic Fike (Elliot), and Eric Dane (Cal).

How did they find time in their packed schedules, especially Zendaya and Sweeney? Good question! Let’s go with… Time-Turner?

Algee Smith (Chris) and Nika King (Leslie) will reportedly “not be returning,” along with Storm Reid (Gia) and Barbie Ferreira (Kat).

There are also some exciting newcomers, including music video MVP Rosalía, retired NFL running back/comedy scene-stealer Marshawn Lynch, Oscar nominee Sharon Stone, and A Different World star Kadeem Hardison.