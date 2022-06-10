Tate McRae 2022 Wild 94.9 WAZZMATAZZ concert
Getty Image
Pop

Tate McRae Shows Off Her Dance Skills Exclusively On TikTok In The Dismissive Video For ‘Don’t Come Back’

Tate McRae is just a couple of weeks removed from the release of her debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly. The project was the latest chapter in her career as a dance star-turned-popstar. Things got underway for her with her 2021 EP Too Young To Be Sad which featured her viral track “You Broke Me First.” The song reached 3X Platinum status, entered the top-20 of the Billboard singles chart, and was a huge success on TikTok. Since then, McRae has used the platform to share snippets of upcoming songs and more. Now, she partners with them to create a bit of history.

@tatemcrae

new music video 4 don’t come backkkk🧸🖤 i hope u enjoy !! @musicontiktok

♬ original sound – t8

The young singer teamed up with TikTok to release the video to her new video for “Don’t Come Back.” The track is a dismissive effort that McRae uses to inform a past lover that she has no plans of giving them a second chance if they choose to return to her. The visual is filled with vibrant looks from McRae as she shows off her excellent dance skills. According to a press release, McRae’s video is the first video to premiere on TikTok and to be hosted as an exclusive on the platform. With that, the video will only be available for viewing in the US and Canada.

You can watch the video for “Don’t Come Back” above.

I Used To Think I Could Fly is out now via RCA Records. You can stream it here.

