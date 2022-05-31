All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Zara Larsson — “Lay All Your Love On Me” Zara Larsson morphs ABBA’s classic hit “Lay All Your Love On Me” into something softer with this rendition, which pulsates with atmospheric synths as her strong voice leads the song almost effortlessly. It sounds very early 2000s; her inflections have a dramatic flair. Empress Of — “Dance For You” Produced by Charli XCX and BJ Burton, Empress Of’s new single “Dance For You” rattles with infectious regret and anger against glittering beats. She sings repeatedly about trying to forget, obviously failing her own task; meanwhile, the track bounces in a way that’s memorable.

Sky Ferreira — “Don’t Forget” Finally, the return of Sky Ferreira, whose last album Night Time, My Time was in the godforsaken year of 2013, is upon us. Her comeback is big and stunning, steeped in disco and retaining her signature brand of poetic, mysterious lyricism: “I’ll catch your disease, it’s such a raw deal world / I don’t need to deceive you, I’m the real bad girl.” Tate McRae — “Don’t Come Back” Tate McRae’s new album I Used To Think I Could Fly overflows with contempt and frustration, and this trap-tinged pop song exemplifies that. However, she doesn’t let her bitterness make her unreasonable: “When you’re all broke down and you’re missing us / When you finally figure out just what you lost / I hope you don’t come back,” she sings, unbothered.

Isaac Dunbar — “Sunburn” Isaac Dunbar is the up-and-coming, grandiose pop star we need right now. At just 19, he has been churning out bombastic, idiosyncratic anthems. His vocals are the centerpiece of this new song “Sunburn”; he’s unrestrained and unhinged as he repeats the brilliant hook: “You’re making it worse / ‘Cause every time you try to kiss it better / It burns / Your kiss like a sunburn.” Jenna Raine — “Not Again” “Not Again,” the newest single by the rising singer-songwriter Jenna Raine, is about glowing up. Her storytelling is refined and compelling on this track about an ex-lover who keeps begging for another chance, but she’s finally been able to break from the pattern: “You want to laugh and make amends / I did one, two, three, four, five times but I won’t let you back in / Not again,” she sings.