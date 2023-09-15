Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae is gearing up for a new era. Tonight (September 15), she shared her new single, “Greedy,” which features her tapping into her confidence, and detailing a sense of self-love she’s fought hard for.

Throughout the song, McRae lets a man know that she’s not going to play any games or put up with insecurity.

“I would want myself / Baby, please believe me / I’ll put you through hell / Just to know me / So sure of yourself / Baby, don’t get greedy / That sh*t won’t end well,” sings McRae on the song’s chorus

In the song’s accompanying video, directed by Aerin Moreno, McRae is seen in an empty hockey arena. Joined by dancers, who, alongside McRae, deliver killer moves choreographed by Sean Bankhead, McRae shows out she’s pulling out all the stops for her upcoming musical endeavors.

“I’m beyond excited to drop ‘Greedy’ and share this new chapter of my music with the world,” said McRae in a statement. “I wrote ‘Greedy’ about having the confidence to know what you want. I feel like this is the first time where people are seeing a feistier and more playful side of me. This song is so unexpected, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”

You can see the video for “Greedy” above.