Tate McRae went from a dance icon to a pop star real quick. Her 2021 debut I Used To Think I Could Fly brought the spotlight onto her. Since then, she’s teamed up with Tiësto for the track “10:35.” Now she’s back now with the exciting announcement of a North American tour, happening this fall.
The Are We Flying Tour kicks off in September and ends in October with the opener charlieonnafriday. It’ll stop by New York City, Nashville, Toronto, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, and more. There will be advance registration to help prevent scalpers.
Find ticket information here and check the full tour dates below.
09/05 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
09/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
09/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
09/16 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
09/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/20 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/23 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/27 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/29 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater
10/02 — Denver, CO @ Summit
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/11 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre