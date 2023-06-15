Tate McRae went from a dance icon to a pop star real quick. Her 2021 debut I Used To Think I Could Fly brought the spotlight onto her. Since then, she’s teamed up with Tiësto for the track “10:35.” Now she’s back now with the exciting announcement of a North American tour, happening this fall.

The Are We Flying Tour kicks off in September and ends in October with the opener charlieonnafriday. It’ll stop by New York City, Nashville, Toronto, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, and more. There will be advance registration to help prevent scalpers.

Find ticket information here and check the full tour dates below.

09/05 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

09/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

09/16 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

09/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

09/20 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/23 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/27 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/29 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

10/02 — Denver, CO @ Summit

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/11 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre