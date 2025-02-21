With all the speed-ramping and film reversing in Tate McRae‘s video for “Revolving Door,” a viewer might feel like they’ve gotten stuck in the titular contraption. Of course, that’s the point; the video captures the disorienting, back-and-forth feelings of being stuck in a situationship that is going nowhere fast, but not having the gumption to dip.

If the concept of the song puts you in mind of Kate Winslet’s sad-sack character from The Holiday (at least, before she meets septuagenarian screenwriter Arthur and gets her groove back), the video might remind you instead of a more recent film: The Substance. Opening with Tate’s entrance to a sterile white room and with an extreme focus on the flexibility of the dancer’s physique, the video had me on edge, preparing for some of that film’s patented body horror.

Fortunately for the squeamish among us, that’s the only parallel; McRae is joined by dancers in matching all-white outfits as they run through the choreography and director Aerin Moreno plays havoc with the flow of time.

“Revolving Door” appears on McRae’s newly released album, So Close To What, along with the previously released singles “I’m OK It’s OK,” “2 Hands,” and “Sports Car.”

Watch Tate McRae’s “Revolving Door” video above.

So Close To What is out now via RCA Records. You can find more information here.