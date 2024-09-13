Former Uproxx cover star Tate McRae is back with a new single and video, “It’s OK I’m OK,” which she dropped today after completing the US leg of her most recent tour and spending the past week promoting the new song. In the video, McRae struts the sweltering streets of New York City in a series of risqué ensembles — including her birthday suit (which is pixelated, so don’t go getting any ideas) — and returning to her dance roots. The song finds her passing off her sloppy seconds to a would-be romantic rival, telling her “it’s okay, I’m okay, had him in the first place.”

McRae exploded into stardom in 2023 after releasing the attention-grabbing singles “Exes” and “Greedy,” following up with the release of her second studio album, Think Later. She’s spent the majority of this year on tour for the album, wrapping up recently with the US finale at Madison Square Garden in New York City. She’ll return to the road in November, hopping the pond to tour her presumed boyfriend, The Kid Laroi’s, homeland: Australia and New Zealand.

Whether the release of a new single means she’s got an album on the way remains to be seen, but in the streaming era, a year turnaround isn’t too bad. Since Think Later dropped in December, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see her once again gift her fans a new album to cap the year.

Watch Tate McRae’s video for “It’s Ok, I’m Ok” above.