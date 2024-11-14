Tate McRae will keep busy in 2025: Today (November 14), she announced a new album called So Close To What, as well as the Miss Possessive Tour.
A press release notes of the project, “Through unfiltered lyricism and raw emotions, So Close To What represents the journey of growing up when the road ahead feels infinite and the destination increasingly elusive. It’s an introspective exploration of self-discovery, love, and searching for balance in moments of uncertainty.”
A new McRae single, “2 Hands,” is set for release today at 7 p.m. ET.
The general on-sale for US and Canada Miss Possessive Tour tickets starts November 22 at 11 a.m. local time. Find more information about various pre-sales on McRae’s website.
Check out the So Close To What cover art and McRae’s upcoming tour dates below.
Tate McRae’s So Close To What Album Cover Artwork
Tate McRae’s 2025 Tour Dates: Miss Possessive Tour
03/18/2025 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Centre
03/22/2025 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/23/2025 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/25/2025 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo
03/27/2025 — Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic
03/29/2025 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil
05/07/2025 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
05/09/2025 — Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre
05/13/2025 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyer-Halle
05/14/2025 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
05/16/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
05/19/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
05/20/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
05/23/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/24/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
05/27/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/28/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/30/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
06/01/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
06/03/2025 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
06/04/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
06/06/2025 — Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
06/08/2025 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
06/10/2025 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
06/11/2025 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
06/13/2025 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
06/16/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/18/2025 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
08/05/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/07/2025 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/09/2025 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
08/13/2025 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/15/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/19/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/22/2025 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
08/24/2025 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/26/2025 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/29/2025 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/31/2025 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/03/2025 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/06/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/11/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/13/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/16/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/18/2025 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/20/2025 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/24/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/26/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
So Close To What is out 2/21/2025 via RCA Records. Find more information here.