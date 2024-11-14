Tate McRae will keep busy in 2025: Today (November 14), she announced a new album called So Close To What, as well as the Miss Possessive Tour.

A press release notes of the project, “Through unfiltered lyricism and raw emotions, So Close To What represents the journey of growing up when the road ahead feels infinite and the destination increasingly elusive. It’s an introspective exploration of self-discovery, love, and searching for balance in moments of uncertainty.”

A new McRae single, “2 Hands,” is set for release today at 7 p.m. ET.

The general on-sale for US and Canada Miss Possessive Tour tickets starts November 22 at 11 a.m. local time. Find more information about various pre-sales on McRae’s website.

Check out the So Close To What cover art and McRae’s upcoming tour dates below.