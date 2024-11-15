Tate McRae’s new album, So Close To What, is coming soon, and her latest video gives another preview at what’s shaping up to be a high-energy collection of songs. In the motorsports-themed video for “2 Hands,” McRae dons a racing suit and whips through her suburban neighborhood on a milk run after finishing off the carton at home (use a glass, sister!). A series of cheeky subtitles and disclaimers runs along the lower third throughout, reflecting a fondness for foreign film (and concern for impressionable young fans — don’t try this at home, kids!).

The video ends with McRae and her dance team taking over a gas station to hit their moves — after all, the pop star did get her start as a dancer — as McRae tells the song’s addressee, “I want your two hands on me.” The lusty song certainly continues the unapologetic themes expressed in McRae’s “It’s OK I’m OK” video, suggesting that the newly announced album is going to stick to similar sexy subjects throughout.

The rest of Ms. McRae’s 2024 is looking quite busy, as she’s one of the artists booked to play New York’s Jingle Ball Festival, as well as finishing off the Oceania leg of her Think Later World Tour this month.

You can watch Tate McRae’s “2 Hands” video above.

So Close To What is out 2/21/2025 via RCA Records. Find more information here.