Pop star Tate McRae has displayed an affinity for flirting with racy material in her videos, and in her latest, “Sports Car,” she evokes a 1970s peep show theater — albeit with a high-fashion, less sleazy twist. In the video a shadowy figure (heavily implied to be McRae herself) enters the show booth and drops a coin in the slot, activating the show, which consists of the star dancing seductively in a variety of avant-garde ensembles.

The song, which McRae wrote alongside Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder, and Grant Boutin, finds the singer purring like the titular vehicle to a potential paramour, inviting him to take a test drive on a different kind of curves. The throbbing, bass-heavy beat is reminiscent of The Pussycat Dolls’ 2005 hit “Buttons,” or Britney Spears’ “Slave 4 U”-era hits, while the title continues the theme of the motorsport-themed video for its predecessor, “2 Hands.”

“Sports Car,” “2 Hands,” and “It’s OK, I’m OK” will all appear on McRae’s third studio album, So Close To What, which is due on February 21 via RCA. She announced the album last November alongside its supporting Miss Possessive Tour, which starts on March 18 in Mexico City and will run through September 26 in Los Angeles.

Watch Tate McRae’s “Sports Car” video up top.



So Close To What is out 2/21via RCA Records. Find more information here.