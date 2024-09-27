iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour season is nearly upon us. Today (September 27), the annual multi-city run was announced, including its beloved New York City stop.

On December 13, the 2024 Jingle Ball Tour (presented by Capital One) will make a stop at Madison Square Garden (for the impressive 28th time). To celebrate this momentous occasion, Katy Perry will have the honor of headlining the show. Performers set to join the “I’m His, He’s Mine” singer on the lineup include Uproxx cover star Tate McRae, The Kid Laroi, Shaboozey, NCT Dream, Twenty One Pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, and Gracie Abrams.

As its official sponsor, Capital One cardholders will get granted first access to tickets and exclusive experiences during the Capital One pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale will launch on Friday, October 4 at noon local time. Find more information here.

If you aren’t able to secure a ticket to one of the tour stops, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour will air as part of a special on ABC on December 18. The following day, the special will be available to stream on Hulu. Continue below to view the entire 2024 Jingle Ball Tour schedule.